THE worst kept secret has been revealed with former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala officially announcing that he will challenge his ex-boss Andrew Kamanga for the presidency. Through his media appearances and sentiments, Kashala has been positioning himself to run for the FAZ presidency but left it until yesterday to officially let the cut out of the bag. FAZ are expected to go to the poll this year. The electoral cycle will be preceded by provincial elections where committee members will be elected before the final election in March where the president, the vice and the woman representative will be choosen. “I am Adrian Kashala, and I have announced my candidacy for the presidency of the...



