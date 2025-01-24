ZAMBIA Under-17 Women’s National Team head coach Carol Kanyemba has vowed to assemble a formidable squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. Speaking in an interview, Kanyemba, who recently named a 37-member provisional squad, said the focus of the training camp in Lusaka was to assess players and provide opportunities for those with the potential to shine during the qualifiers. “Our aim for this camp is to assess players. We will be able to pick the best who will be combined with the team we went with at the COSAFA in order to come up with a formidable team that will be able to play against Tanzania in March,” Kanyemba said. “So far so good. We know...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here