MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has commended the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) for preserving the nation’s sporting heritage through the book, “Our Story Since 1964”. Speaking after receiving a copy of the book from NOCZ president Alfred Foloko, Nkandu acknowledged the significant contribution the organisation had made in documenting Zambia’s sporting history. The book, which provides a comprehensive narrative of the country’s Olympic journey since independence, is set to be officially launched today in Lusaka. Authored to capture the genesis and success stories of the Olympic Movement in Zambia, the publication highlights key moments, achievements, and influential personalities who have shaped sports development in Zambia and Africa at large. Nkandu, who was presented the book...



