IN a bid to secure qualification for the CAF inter-club championship, win the MTN Super League and the ABSA Cup, Kitwe giants Nkana FC have bolstered their squad with the addition of two foreign stars and two local talents. The club has signed Nigerian central defender Kelvin Emmanuel Ugah, formerly of Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Congolese league, and Congolese striker Ahoka Sami, who joins from FC Renaissance. Both players have committed to two-year contracts, keeping them at Nkana Stadium until January 2027. Nkana has also acquired the services of defensive midfielder Joe Walace Banda from Forest Rangers and striker Chisha Kampamba from Mutondo Stars to further strengthen the squad. Nkana president Joseph Silwamba emphasised the club’s determination to achieve...



