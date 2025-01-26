THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has urged government to adopt the newly launched “Our Story Since 1964″ book and place it in school libraries, allowing scholars to learn about Zambia’s rich history at the Olympic Games. Speaking during the book launch on Friday night at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka, NOCZ president Alfred Foloko said the committee, with the support of key stakeholders, would continue producing similar publications to preserve Zambia’s remarkable sports history. Foloko also paid tribute to the fallen heroes who represented Zambia with diligence and dedication at the Olympics, highlighting the importance of remembering their contributions to the nation’s sporting legacy. The book was officially launched by Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu’s...



