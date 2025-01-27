FIFA has threatened to ban Prison Leopards FC from registering new players if the club fails to pay its former player, Junior Tshite Mweshi, K121,500 in outstanding remunerations. The warning comes after FIFA awarded Mweshi the sum following a dispute over unpaid dues that arose after his departure from the club in January 2024. The decision, issued by FIFA’s Players Status and Transfer Committee, found Prison Leopards FC in breach of its employment contract obligations. The case was brought to FIFA’s attention by the Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ), which lodged a formal complaint on Mweshi’s behalf. According to FIFA’s chief legal and compliance officer, Emilio Garcia Silvero, Prison Leopards FC has been directed to pay K90,000...



