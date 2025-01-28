MICHAEL Kaoma and Naomi Mwale at the weekend won the second round of the chess national team selection trials after topping the Open and Women sections respectively. The two are among the seven in each section that have proceeded to the final round of the national selection trails. Kaoma topped the proceedings after a run of five wins and four draws in nine games. He was on song from the word go, winning his first four games before going on a run of two stalemates in rounds five and six. Kaoma returned to winning ways in Round Seven when he beat Justin Daka. He slowed his momentum in round eight and nine, recording stalemates against International Master (IM) Richmond Phiri...



