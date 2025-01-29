FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has filed a lawsuit in the Lusaka High Court against USA-based Zambian journalist Augustine Mukoka for libel and slander. In a statement, Tuesday, Kamanga’s lawyers Mosha and Company alleged that Mukoka orchestrated an ongoing and deliberate campaign of defamation, falsehoods, and malicious allegations, severely damaging Kamanga’s personal and professional integrity. “Through the spread of malicious falsehoods, Mr. Mukoka has sought to damage Mr. Kamanga’s reputation both personally and in his role as FAZ President. These unfounded allegations, which lack any basis in truth, have caused significant harm to Mr. Kamanga’s standing in the public eye, exposing him to unwarranted hatred, contempt, and ridicule,” Mosha and Company stated. The court claim seeks an injunction compelling Mukoka, his...



