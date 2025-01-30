FAZ president Andrew Kamanga’s bid for a FIFA Council seat has received a significant boost following the decision by COSAFA Member Association Presidents to support his candidature. Kamanga is set to face stiff competition as he battles for one of the five FIFA Council seats designated for male representatives from CAF. A total of 10 candidates remain in the running, with the contest drawing some of the most influential figures in African football administration. Among the front-runners is Morocco Football Federation (RMFF) president Fouzi Lekjaa, widely regarded as a strong contender poised to retain his seat. Egypt Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou Rida, is also expected to maintain his position. Djibouti’s CAF Vice President Souleiman Waberi is another prominent...



