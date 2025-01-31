SUDANESE football giants Al Merrikh SC have secured the services of Ricky Banda from Red Arrows on an initial six-month loan deal. Banda, who played a pivotal role in helping Red Arrows achieve a domestic double last season, will now showcase his talents on Sudanese soil. His temporary move is seen as a strategic decision aimed at providing him with exposure to a more competitive environment. In a statement released by Misheck Kalembwe, Red Arrows FC’s Public Relations and Media Liaison Officer, the club emphasised that Banda’s transfer was made with careful consideration of his development and career growth. “This move presents an exciting opportunity for Ricky Banda to gain valuable exposure and further his development in a competitive environment,”...



