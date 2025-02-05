ZAMBIA Volleyball Association (ZAVA) Southern Province Chairperson Welcome Hamainza has emphasized the need for a robust strategy to develop volleyball talent from the grassroots, highlighting it as a critical step for the growth and success of the sport in Zambia. Speaking in an interview, Hamainza noted that the absence of grassroots development programmes has contributed to the national volleyball team’s struggles. “In 2025 we want to tap into the talent of young players,” Hamainza said. “Previously, we had schoolboys playing for the national team, and that contributed significantly to the growth of the sport. We need to bring back that culture by identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage.” Hamainza highlighted the need to implement structured programmes aimed at...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here