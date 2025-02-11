ASPIRING FAZ vice president Gideon Mwenya says there is need to improve standards in the Super League so that Zambian clubs can benefit from new FIFA initiatives like the expanded club World Cup. In 2019, FIFA announced the expansion of the Club World Cup. The new format, featuring 32 teams, was originally scheduled to be hosted by China in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded tournament is now set to take place in the United States in June. Africa will be represented by four teams in Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Egypt’s Al Ahly, Espérance of Tunisia and Morocco’s Wydad AC. The teams were selected based on their performances in their respective continental competitions from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here