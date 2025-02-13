AFTER 26 years at the helm of Zambia Athletics (ZA), Elias Mpondela has confirmed that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming elections scheduled for March 22, 2025. Mpondela, who took office as ZA president in 1999, has expressed pride in his achievements, highlighting the association’s success in securing over 172 international medals, including a gold medal at the World Championships and a bronze at the Paris Olympics. Although he initially filed his nomination for re-election, Mpondela later withdrew, stating that he had prepared a pipeline of leaders ready to continue the growth of athletics in Zambia. “For me, I’m proud of the record I have done, and I would like to let you know at this hour that...



