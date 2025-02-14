NATIONAL Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president Alfred Foloko has paid tribute to outgoing ZA president Elias Mpondela, who announced his decision to step down from the role after 26 years. On Wednesday, Mpondela shocked the nation when he announced that he would not seek re-election in the ZA elections scheduled for March 22. Foloko praised Mpondela for his 26 years of service at the helm of Zambia Athletics, acknowledging his significant contributions to the sport. “We thank Mr Mpondela for his dedication, passion, and service to athletics in Zambia. His contributions have not only elevated the sport but have also brought pride and joy to our nation,” Foloko said. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavours...



