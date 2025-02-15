LEGENDARY runner Samuel Matete has praised outgoing Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela for his decision not to seek re-election. Matete says Mpondela has demonstrated courage by declaring that he would not participate in the elections scheduled for March 22, 2025. Meanwhile, Matete says Zambia Athletics will continue to thrive with a new leadership. The former world champion and Olympic silver medalist said Mpondela’s decision paved the way for fresh leadership at ZA. “It is the best thing that Mr Mpondela has done. We commend him for his braveness to announce that he is not contesting. He did a lot, and we can only thank him and his family. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I...



