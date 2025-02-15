THE MTN Super League returns to action today with a highly anticipated showdown between league leaders Zesco United and defending champions Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The top-of-the-table clash of titans headlines what promises to be an exciting weekend of football. Zesco United will be out for revenge after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Arrows the last time they met in Lusaka. The Ndola giants, currently leading the Super League with 43 points, will also be eager to secure maximum points to maintain their two-point advantage at the summit. Unbeaten in their last nine matches, comprising four wins and five draws, Zesco faces a tough challenge against a Red Arrows side that has gone 11 games without...



