Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ANDREW Kamanga has been re-elected FAZ president, before the ‘ball is even kicked’ after emerging as the only successful candidate among the nine that had filed in their nominations. On March 29, the FAZ will host an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Livingstone to give a new executive a fresh mandate for the period between 2025 and 2029 as prescribed by the FAZ constitution. Earlier this month, the electoral process had begun with candidates filing in nominations in an expression of interest to be considered as part of the football governors for the next four years. For the post of president, eight candidates had filed to challenge Kamanga but after a vetting process by the electoral committee which included...