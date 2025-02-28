MUZA FC proprietor Keith Mweemba speaking to the media after filing in his nomination for Football Association of Zambia presidency at Football House in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Michael Miyoba

ANDREW Kamanga’s status as an ‘unopposed’ candidate leading to next month’s Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elective annual general meeting has been overturned following successful appeals by four other candidates. Until yesterday, Kamanga was poised to retain the FAZ seat for the next four years after initially being the only successful applicant among those who had filed nominations for the top job earlier this month. On February 17, eight candidates that had filed to challenge Kamanga on the ballot were knocked out on various technicalities. After launching individual appeals, four have been successful. This was after deliberations by The FAZ Appeals Committee, headed by counsels Mando Mwitumwa, Bridget Banda, and Karen Etondo. The four are former FAZ General Secretary Adrian...