THE Zambia Under-17 National Women’s team has taken a major step towards qualifying for the Morocco 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Tanzania in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday. A second-half brace from captain Mercy Chipasula and a lone goal from Grace Phiri ensured the Carol Kanyemba-led Copper Princesses dominated their East African counterparts, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the return leg. The first half saw both teams struggle to break the deadlock despite Zambia displaying impressive attacking intent. Tanzania’s resolute defending and disciplined structure kept the game goalless at halftime, giving the home side hope of containing...



