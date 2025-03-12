AFTER suffering three consecutive defeats to FC MUZA, Power Dynamos, and Green Buffaloes, Kabwe Warriors will be desperate to turn their fortunes around when they take on Atletico Lusaka at Nkoloma Stadium today. However, the task will not be easy, as Atletico Lusaka are also fighting to maintain their strong momentum. Having secured two wins and a draw in their last three matches, Atletico are determined to preserve their unbeaten run and steer clear of the relegation zone. They will also have extra motivation heading into this fixture, having lost the first-round encounter against Kabwe Warriors in Kabwe. Currently sitting in 13th place with 32 points, Atletico know that any slip-up today could drag them deeper into the relegation battle....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here