AFTER securing a narrow but vital 2-1 win over Benin in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers, the Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team is brimming with determination and optimism ahead of the return leg to be played on a neutral venue on April 26 in Togo. Team captain Mercy Chipasula, whose stunning brace was the difference in the first leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, says the Copper Princesses are not resting on their laurels and are fully aware of the task that awaits them in Togo. “The game was very tough, it wasn’t easy. What we watched about them before the game was different from the way they played, so we have to work hard as a...



