ZESCO United caretaker coach Emmanuel Siwale says the Ndola-based giants are fully focused on their performances rather than monitoring the progress of rivals as the Super League season nears its conclusion. Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lumwana Radiants on Monday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, courtesy of Fred Michael’s decisive strike, the nine-time Super League champions moved to 60 points, just four behind league leaders Power Dynamos. With only two matches left in the campaign, Siwale emphasized that his team was determined to maintain its momentum and fight until the very end for a chance to claim a record-extending tenth league title. “We are not minding others’ business because we may lose sight or focus and we have to concentrate...



