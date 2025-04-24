THE Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has announced plans to pursue a solar energy partnership aimed at powering Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola and National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, in a move poised to transform the energy infrastructure of Zambia’s most iconic sports venues. The initiative comes after a working visit by the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Arts officials to Harare, Zimbabwe, where officials engaged FLYT Power Energy, a leading Chinese solar company, to assess its renewable energy projects, including the successful powering of a mining facility in Zimbabwe. The visit marked a strategic step towards integrating green technology into Zambia’s sports infrastructure. Speaking after the visit, Youth, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu emphasized the long-term benefits...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here