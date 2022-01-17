1.0 Introduction Zambia’s mining history dates back over 100 years ago. This rich history is attributed to its unique geographical positioning. In addition to copper, Zambia boasts of other mineral resources including base metals, precious, industrial, gemstones, and energy minerals. Our benefits from the mining sector as a country have been narrowed to fiscal linkages i.e., garnering revenue from the sector to support public expenditure. It is cardinal that the concept of benefits from the mining sector is extended to instituting deep production linkages through forward and backward integration. A…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.