Zambia is going to the Women's World Cup for the first time! The tournament will be held from July 20 to August 20.

Place

For the first time in history, the women’s world championship will be held in two countries at once – Australia and New Zealand. FIFA is sure that the expansion of the geography of the tournament will increase its commercial value and popularity in the world.

Format

For the first time in history, 32 teams will play at the Women’s World Cup, divided into eight groups. The two best teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, where they will continue the fight for the main trophy from the ⅛ final stage.

Historic success for Zambia

The Zambian national team will play in its first World Cup – an excellent result for a country whose men’s national team has never played in the final stages of the main tournament of the planet. The team led by Bruce Mwape got into a difficult group C, where Spain, Costa Rica and Japan became its rivals.

African perspectives

In addition to Zambia, the Moroccan team will debut at the World Cup. The team from North Africa will play Germany, Colombia and South Korea in the group. For the more experienced South African team, this tournament will be the second. The South African girls were in an extremely strong group with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

The Nigerian national team has long been the flagship of women’s football in Africa and will play at the World Cup for the ninth (!) time. Randy Waldrum’s team will play Australia, Ireland and Canada in the group. It is obvious that Nigerian fans will consider the failure from such a group to be a big setback.

History of the Women’s World Cup

The first-ever Women’s World Cup occurred in China in 1991 when twelve teams competed for the title. The winner was the US team, which defeated Norway in the final. In total, the Americans have 4 world titles, including the last two, which they won in Canada and France. The German national team was twice the best in the world, Norway and Japan won the Cup once. Can anyone challenge Team USA this time?

Women’s football popularity

The European Championship and the African Cup in Morocco, which took place in England, caused a significant increase in interest in women’s football worldwide. The reason is simple – women’s football is becoming more technical and fast. The women’s Euro 2022 final in London was attended by 87,000 spectators, and the main match of the Africa Cup in Rabat, Morocco – by 46,000 people! TV ratings of the top women’s matches also show fantastic numbers – 1.12 billion viewers watched the final game of the 2019 World Cup between the USA and the Netherlands.

