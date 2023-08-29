Since taking office, the UPND-led government in Zambia has been quite vocal in criticizing the policies of the previous regime. While it’s common for new governments to distance themselves from their predecessors, it’s essential to examine how some of these policies are proving indispensable during a challenging period in Zambia’s history. Among these policies, two stand out as crucial in the current crisis: the National Health Insurance scheme and the Zambia National Service Milling Company.

National Health Insurance: A Lifesaver amidst shortage of essential medicines

One of the main talking points of the UPND’s election campaign was reforming the healthcare system. They criticized the previous government’s efforts, claiming they were insufficient in the face of a pandemic. However, the reality is more nuanced.

The National Health Insurance scheme, introduced by the previous administration, is playing a pivotal role in providing medical services to the people during the current health crisis. While the UPND has been quick to criticize the old regime’s approach, it is thanks to this initiative that many Zambians have access to healthcare today.

This policy offers a safety net that helps citizens afford healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind in times of medical need. It’s a testament to the importance of continuity in governance when a well-conceived policy, regardless of its origin, can be a lifesaver.

Zambia National Service Milling Company: Nourishing the Nation

Another policy that has come under scrutiny from the UPND-led government is the Zambia National Service Milling Company. The UPND had promised cheaper mealie meal for citizens during their campaign, suggesting that the previous administration’s policies weren’t effective in this regard. However, the truth is more complex.

The milling company was established to stabilize mealie meal prices and ensure food security for the nation. During the current economic crisis, this initiative has proven invaluable. By producing and distributing mealie meal at subsidized rates, it has shielded the most vulnerable populations from the worst impacts of rising food prices.

Rather than dismissing the previous government’s efforts, the UPND should recognize the importance of these policies in ensuring food security and affordable access to staple foods for Zambians.

The Lesson of Policy Continuity

The experience of the UPND-led government highlights a crucial lesson in governance: the need for policy continuity, especially in times of crisis. While every administration wants to leave its mark on the country, it’s essential not to discard policies simply because they were initiated by a different party. Instead, the focus should be on improving and building upon existing policies for the benefit of the citizens.

The National Health Insurance scheme and the Zambia National Service Milling Company are just two examples of policies that, despite their origin, are proving indispensable during a difficult period. The UPND government’s ability to navigate these challenging times is, in part, due to the foundations laid by their predecessors.

In conclusion, while political rhetoric often paints policies of the previous regime in a negative light, it’s essential to recognize their value in times of crisis. The UPND-led government’s experience underscores the importance of policy continuity, emphasizing that the best interests of the people should always be the top priority, regardless of which party initiated the policies in question.

About the Author:

Driven by an innate and unwavering passion for catalyzing positive change, Michael Masiyaleti Musonda emerges as a dynamic and dedicated development analyst. His relentless pursuit is rooted in the profound aspiration to steer Zambia’s socio- economic trajectory towards an elevated and more inclusive state, leaving no room for the marginalization of any segment of the population.