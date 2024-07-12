James sat down to make a list of all his expenses. He wrote down the amounts he had to part away with, and he couldn’t believe his eyes. Seven families that he was taking care of; his own household, his mother, his late brother’s child’s expenses, his late sister’s two kids expenses, his young sister who frequently asked for financial help monthly, his cousin from George compound who also frequently asked for financial assistance and his sister who lived in Mansa. From his salary of K15,000.00, he now realized why his money was finished by day two of getting into his account. He thought of the messages coming from his bank constantly reminding him of maintaining a minimum balance of...



