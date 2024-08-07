In light of recent comments by the Zambia National Association for Saw Millers, which allege that the total ban of mukula and charcoal indicates growing inefficiencies in the forestry department, it is essential to address these issues comprehensively. As the Forestry Advocacy for Communities Communication Transparency Accountability and Research F(A+C+T+A+R), we acknowledge the challenges faced by the forestry sector from a holistic perspective, rather than focusing solely on the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment under the forestry department.

Professionalism and Enforcement

The Association’s General Secretary, Derrick Chilatu, raises legitimate concerns about resource inadequacies in the forestry department, leading to total bans that negatively impact legitimate businesses. While these challenges are valid, it is crucial to recognize that the lack of professionalism and engagement of trained forestry professionals by industry players exacerbates illegalities, leaving regulators with no choice but to impose such bans. We must collectively work towards establishing professionalism and honesty within the industry. We need the saw millers to consider employing or partnering with trained forest professionals for sustainable sector growth. In addition, we need to have saw milling regulations in place for which stakeholder consultation is required for successful finalisation.

Furthermore, enhancing training programs for forestry personnel and non trained industry workers can bridge the gap in expertise. Continuous professional development and certifications for those involved in forestry activities will ensure adherence to best practices and legal requirements. Encouraging academic institutions to offer specialized courses in forestry management can also contribute to building a robust and knowledgeable workforce dedicated to sustainable forestry practices.

Unsustainable Charcoal Production

According to the 8th National Development Plan, Zambia aims to eliminate unsustainable charcoal production and consumption by 2025. Industry players need to collaborate to ensure the achievement of this goal. The pressure on forests, particularly during periods of drought and increased load shedding, underscores the need for sustainable alternatives. We call upon the government to develop frameworks that enable poor households to acquire more sustainable technology for heating and cooking. More importantly, we call on the government to expedite the finalisation of the charcoal regulations so as to help strengthen the regulatory capacity of principal legislation pertaining to forest products in Zambia.

Additionally, promoting alternative energy sources such as solar and biogas can alleviate the dependence on charcoal. Public awareness campaigns highlighting the environmental and health impacts of charcoal use can drive behavioral change. Government subsidies and incentives for adopting clean energy solutions can further accelerate the transition away from charcoal, helping to preserve our forests for future generations.

The Mukula Conundrum

The issue of mukula requires urgent attention. Despite the establishment of a task force by the President on October 15, 2021, there has been no public disclosure of the findings. Moreover, the operations of the Zambia National Service and the timber task force/ committee under the Zambia Police Service remain unclear. We urge the government to release reports on these operations to inform the public and forestry professionals about the management of our forest resources and trends of forestry crimes similar to how it is done under the trends report under the financial intelligence centre.

Transparency in the mukula trade is critical as it represents forest resource that can change livelihood and revenue generation for the government. Establishing clear guidelines and monitoring mechanisms can curb illegal logging and trade practices. Specifically Engaging local communities in the management and monitoring of mukula in our forests can create a sense of ownership and responsibility, reducing illegal activities. Furthermore, providing alternative livelihoods for those involved in illegal logging can mitigate the economic pressures driving deforestation.

Coordination Among Government Bodies

From a pespective view, the segmentation of forestry operations between the Ministry of Defence through the Zambia National Service, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Zambia Police, and the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment under the Forestry Department appears uncoordinated. To address this, we recommend strengthening the forestry department in terms of law enforcement, compliance, and fair recruitment practices. In addition we call for strengthening of the communication section of the forestry department as much work is undertaken but not adequately communicated, thus creating an impression that interventions are not being made.

Creating an inter-ministerial/ civil society task force dedicated to forestry management can enhance coordination and streamline operations. Regular communication and collaboration between these ministries and stakeholders can lead to a unified approach to tackling forestry issues. Establishing a centralized database for tracking forestry activities and enforcement actions can also improve transparency and accountability.

Transparency and Accountability

We also seek transparency regarding the Forest Development Fund. The New Dawn administration activated the Forest Development Fund about two years ago, and close to 12 million kwacha had been budgeted at some point. However, it would be beneficial to understand how the modalities have worked out and if there are challenges, which areas require attention. The fund has a lot of potential in terms of spurring growth in the forest sector. In accordance with the provisions of the Forestry Act No. 4 of 2015, the fund shall be used for the management of forest regeneration and tree planting in degraded areas, development and management of forests and trees to achieve a sound ecological balance. The fund shall also be applied for the promotion of community-based forestry management practices. Most importantly, the Forest Development Fund is intended to mobilize funds for research in the forestry sector, including any matter connected with forest management and development as may be prescribed. Public disclosure on the progress and targeted objectives of the fund is crucial for realizing its goals. The budgetary allocation that was set towards the fund should thus be trickling down to the stakeholders and improving the forests.

Further, we propose that the fight against deforestation and climate change cannot only depend on public funds but requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders. To this effect, F(A+C+T+A+R) wrote to the minister responsible for finance, under whose ministry the Forest Development Fund is vested, and made proposals on how stakeholders and members of the public can contribute towards the fund to make it more effective and sustainable. We call upon the government to consider these progressive proposed mechanisms of financing the Forest Development Fund.

Addressing the challenges in Zambia’s forestry sector requires a multifaceted approach that involves all stakeholders. By fostering professionalism, ensuring sustainable practices, and enhancing coordination and transparency, we can collectively work towards a more efficient and sustainable forestry sector.

Chaliafya Katungula

Forestry Advocacy for Communities Communication Transparency Accountability and Research F(A+C+T+A+R)