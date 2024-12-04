When the United Party for National Development (UPND) came into power in 2021, a wave of optimism swept across the country. After years of being muzzled by oppressive laws, many Zambians felt hopeful that the UPND government would champion change, particularly in areas concerning freedom of expression and assembly. The “new dawn” government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, pledged to address long-standing civil rights abuses through legislative, electoral, and constitutional reforms that would reflect Zambia’s democratic ideals. The new dawn government has made some progress toward fulfilling these promises: the defamation of the president law was repealed, the death penalty was abolished, and the long-anticipated Access to Information (ATI) Act was enacted after over a decade of advocacy. Furthermore, the...



