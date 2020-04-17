ADVERT: No football? No problem! Win BIG with betPawa even when there’s no live sport

Wish there were more matches to bet on right now? pawaLeague has just kicked off on betPawa. Enjoy 30 virtual football fixtures every 10 minutes across English, Spanish and Italian leagues.

Even better, the betPawa win bonus is available on all pawaLeague matches. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30 legs.

The minimum bet is 1 ngwee too. So it’s the same bet small win BIG opportunity as betting on real football with betPawa, but with even more games. There are over 4,000 a day in total.

How does it work? You have nine minutes to study pawaLeague tables and results and place bets on the 1X2, over/under, both teams to score, double chance and half-time/full-time markets.

Then the matches play out over a minute and you get to see if you’ve won BIG. Straight after that, the countdown to the next set of games begins.

Experience 24/7 football with new pawaLeague virtuals

-> Bet from 1 ngwee

-> Get the 250% win bonus

-> Enjoy over 4,000 games a day

How to bet on pawaLeague

1) Log in or sign up in seconds at betpawa.co.zm

2) Click Virtual to find 30 games with 5 markets each from 3 leagues

3) Place your bets before kick-off – matches start every 10 minutes

4) Find out if you’ve won BIG – games only take a minute to play

Want to win BIG on pawaLeague? Sign up with betPawa.

Bet responsibly 18+. Betting is addictive and can be harmful. betPawa is licensed & regulated by the Lotteries & Gaming Board of Zambia. Licence #62