THE 2023 prestigious Ngoma awards ceremony is on this Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with the country seeing a hype in voting as members of the public channel their K4s towards their favoured nominees. Spanning 27 years, the eminent event is an annual Zambian arts award ceremony which recognises the nation’s artistic talent. The 2023 Ngoma awards have nine categories which include Visual Arts and Crafts, Media Arts, Creative Writing, Music, Traditional Music and Dance, Community Theatre, Stage Theatre, Comedy and Fashion. Among the notable nominees is Yo Maps who is competing in three categories which include Most Outstanding Song of the Year, Most Outstanding Male Musician alongside Neo Slayer and Chef 187, Most Outstanding Album of the Year with the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.