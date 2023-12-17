BODY building doesn’t take away your sexual feelings, as a female it has actually enhanced my energy and I dominate in bed, says Martha Ngoma. “Having had my first child at 14 years old, body building helped me to overcome depression; strength and muscles hold the power to make your life a whole lot better,” she says in this exclusive. Body building has long been a typically male dominated sport and the thought of a woman lifting weights, posing in a bikini in public was taboo, until recently. Martha Favor Ngoma is Zambia’s National Women’s body building champion with various medals attached to her name. A mother of two children aged 14 and 16, the 29 year old is also…...



