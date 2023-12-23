TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD award winning “Fire” hit maker Mordecaii has continued to grace the Zambian music scene with bangers since his rise to fame. However, becoming an overnight sensation hasn’t been all rosy for Mordecaii who had to abandon some of his old habits and start behaving like a celebrity within a snap of a finger. At just 11 years old, Modecaii was able to exhibit his talent on the famous “Talent Yapa Zed Show” where he emerged winner after outshining everyone. Modecaii, who comes from a family with a musical background, reveals that he could play a guitar and sing at the age of seven. But despite his musical talent, his father saw to it that he completed his education first…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.