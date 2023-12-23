ALMOST everyone who hears the story of Mrs PK Chishala asks the same question; is she alive? As a matter of fact, when you see her, you can’t believe she can possibly be PK Chishala’s widow because she looks too young for her age. It sounds like a long, long time ago when the legend passed on. Well, actually it is a long time ago, depending on who is asking. Interred in 1995, Peter Kalumba Chishala’s music is aging like a fine wine – keeps getting better and better with time. A weekend doesn’t go by in cities like Lusaka without the legend’s music pulling revellers to the dancefloor, belting tunes like Chimbayambaya and Namusonda. These are unforgettable and unmistakable…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.