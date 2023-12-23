ALMOST everyone who hears the story of Mrs PK Chishala asks the same question; is she alive? As a matter of fact, when you see her, you can’t believe she can possibly be PK Chishala’s widow because she looks too young for her age. It sounds like a long, long time ago when the legend passed on. Well, actually it is a long time ago, depending on who is asking. Interred in 1995, Peter Kalumba Chishala’s music is aging like a fine wine – keeps getting better and better with time. A weekend doesn’t go by in cities like Lusaka without the legend’s music pulling revellers to the dancefloor, belting tunes like Chimbayambaya and Namusonda. These are unforgettable and unmistakable…...