NINE years ago, the music industry suffered a tragedy. A young music sensation breathed his last – PJ, the future was no more. This year, a group of artistes have put together memories in honour of the fallen star. On 21st December 2014, the country awoke to the tragic news of the passing of the musician who had one of the greatest voices that ever graced Zambian music scene. Brian Cheengwa, alias P-Jay, died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on that fateful day after being hospitalised for two weeks, following a tragic car crash in Ndola. Nine years have gone by, yet his music still lives on. P Jay was no doubt the most featured artiste during his time…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.