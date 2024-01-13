It all began with Fweba ku chaume teaming up with Jemax ba Chilolo to create a groundbreaking wedlock keynote single. Little did they know, this musical masterpiece would serve as Chile One’s introduction to the Zambian music scene, propelling him into competition with established artists. The Fweba ku chaume became the official soundtrack for tying the knot and the go-to jam for weddings and kitchen parties all over the country, with fans vibing to it as soon as the song starts playing. In addition, Mr. Zambia had earlier achieved a milestone during the 2022 Kwacha Music Awards. Clinching an impressive five awards, including Best Artist Copperbelt, Best Newcomer Male Artist, Best Afro Fusion R&B Song, Best Mainstream/Pop, and Song of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.