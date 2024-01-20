In the quiet corridors of justice, the sound of the magistrates’ gavel discombobulated Simon Chitambala Mwewa to a point where he lost touch with his in-built dictionary. Can you believe he asked Magistrate Fine Mayambu to tell him the meaning of the word “mitigation”? Had Chishimba Kambwili been in that courtroom on January 9, he would have witnessed his unwanted teacher of English being schooled – and realising that having some confidence and a good command of the Queen’s language, coupled with an American accent, does not make one a lawyer. So, the day began like any other regular Simon Mwewa day, complete with some Tik Tok live videos. He was feeling confident that the case he had so ably…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.