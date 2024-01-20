Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube, alias The Radical Entrepreneur, is a 34-year-old millionaire who has made it his mission to create more rich Zambians by showing them that it is possible to create wealth through hard work and dedication. Since 2021, he has been filling up stadiums for a conference dubbed Africa Must Think where he and other successful entrepreneurs share business tips and create a networking platform for attendees. While he receives a lot of love on his social media platforms, he also gets a fair share of haters. But his perspective of the abhorrence he receives is quite interesting – he says he understands his haters because if he wasn’t him, he would hate on himself too. He also says…...



