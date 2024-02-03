“MAYO mpapa, naine nkakupapa,” goes the Bemba proverb which is translated as “Mum, carry me on your back for when I am older, I will carry you too”. Indeed, the need to appreciate our parents when we still have a chance cannot be over-emphasised because life goes by in the blink of an eye. Zambia’s Copper Queens captain, 23-year-old Barbra Banda, known for her goal poaching skills, on Thursday showed her utmost appreciation to her mother by gifting her a Toyota Alphard for her 51st birthday. It was an emotional and heart-warming handover streamed live on Barbra’s page. The renowned footballer she cried as she handed over the vehicle to her mum which made majority of those who were present…...