ZAMBIAN celebrities often find themselves in a precarious situation once the spotlight fades and they’re no longer getting booked for jobs. Despite being household names, their bank accounts rarely sing from the same hymnbook and failure to make the right kind of investments in their heydays puts them at risk of destitution. For young actors Bulongo Mukkuli, alias Inspector Niconda Ngawa from Zambia’s first ever telenovela Zuba, and Medad, worries of ending up this way are never far from their minds and they say they are open to financial literacy classes. Their fears are not far-fetched. For those of us who might have forgotten, recently, social media was awash with news that Yango drivers had vowed to beat Musical Legend…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.