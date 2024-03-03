BEING a man is no easy task, sometimes men have to do very odd, challenging jobs to provide for their families. Today, we meet Boyd Maswau, who became a wheelbarrow pusher, commonly known, a Zamcab, to make ends meet. One striking thing about him, tough, is that he is proud of his hustle. “My name is Boyd Maswau, I’m 34 years old. I operate from Lubumbashi road. I started this wheelbarrow pusher hustling around 2022, and so far, I can say I have clocked one year five months in this hustle. This life of being a wheelbarrow pusher, sometimes you find you have a good business day whereby you knockoff with about K200 and then when business is bad, you...