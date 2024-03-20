FILM maker, Lawrence Thompson has clarified that the “Can you See Us” movie did not record a loss of $365,000 but that the said amount was the cost of production. Correcting the assertion made by his earlier statement that the movie had left the production in debt, Thompson said the correct position was that the project had not yet gained a return on investment. In a letter to News Diggers, Thompson stated that the project was not indebted, but admitted that it was operating on a deficit owing to the absence of returns on investment. “In a recent article headlined “CAN THEY SEE US IN DEBT FOR $365,000 ” published in the digger’s newspaper on Saturday 16th March 2024, we...



