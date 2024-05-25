IT is common for people to put labels on you once you choose not to engage in certain activities which might not resonate with your spirit. For instance, refusing to drink alcohol or skipping a wild party because it’s not your scene could get people branding you as the “holier-than-thou” one. That’s how Gospel artiste Chileshe Bwalya was labeled once she quit alcohol and avoided places which could tempt her to indulge in it all over again. She says people never liked her because she always rejected party invitations, knowing there would be alcohol or conversations which might trigger her to drink. Before becoming a born again Christian, she admits to drinking and partying excessively, which was detrimental to her...



