WHILE commonly associated with childhood, bedwetting continues to haunt individuals well into adulthood, causing not only isolation but a deep sense of shame. “I only stopped bedwetting at 23,” Julius shares, recounting how his siblings who stopped bedwetting early, would mock him over this condition. Echoing Julius’ struggle is Kasamba, who reveals the profound stigma associated with this problem of late teenage and adult bedwetting. Here, we delve into the untold narratives of individuals who dared to share their silent struggles of adult bedwetting as well as the stigma attached to this condition. “I would still bed wet at 18 years… I was subjected to stigma, I couldn’t visit [people] and spend nights because of my bed wetting problem,” Kasamba...



