IT all started with one audition, a bold leap into the world of acting that sent Thabo Kamba on a journey of discovery, growth, and advocacy. Three years ago, she was cast in the impactful film “Can You See Us?” Since then, this rising star has left an enduring mark on both the local film scene and the global stage. Thabo’s journey extended beyond mere acting, sparking discussions about inclusivity, empathy, and the significance of representation. Now, three years after the film’s release and at the age of 13, Thabo reflects on the transformative impact of her portrayal as Joseph, a character grappling with the trials of living with albinism in a society entrenched with prejudice and discrimination. As she...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.