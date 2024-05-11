WHENEVER I hear the name “Willz Mr Nyopole”, his iconic tune “Toliwe” immediately springs to mind, like a timeless melody echoing through time. Released eight years ago, it is seemingly resistant to the passage of time, still as relevant today as yesterday. In fact, every time I hear it, there’s something new to relate it with. Willz, it seems, possesses a knack for staying ahead of the musical curve, crafting songs which are anything but a momentary hit tune. In a recent chat with Diggers Lite, Willson Ngoma, alias Willz, casually mentions his knack for staying ahead of the curve in music. He says tracks like Toliwe and Ninalakwa were early showcases of the trap beat trend. Despite the ever-changing...



