AMID widespread economic challenges, sex workers find themselves facing a harsh reality. Business is no longer the same. The nights are long, cold and quiet, with little to no activity. Word on those lonely streets is that very few clients are willing to spend money on those extra services. Gone are the days when our colleagues in the profession could count on being booked by multiple men each night. This situation has made it difficult for them to afford meals and rent, leading some to resort to other methods of payment, offering services ‘in kind’ to their landlords. 35-year-old sex worker Janet (not her real name) shares that the previous night she only earned K30 as business was tough. As...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.