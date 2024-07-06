Artiste Vinchenzo, known as the Beer President, says being in a committed relationship is hard because he can pick going for a lucrative meeting over actualising a pre-arranged dinner date. Describing himself as a heavy drinker “when necessary”, Vinchenzo finds it amusing when people doubt the fact that he takes alcohol. He clarifies that while his songs narrate stories involving drinking, they don’t promote it; rather, they reflect realities which some people may not want to acknowledge. Vinchenzo recently released the song “Commander Jize”, exploring a religious theme. He questions what the world would be like if people like Chella Tukuta, Magnet, or dishonest politicians assumed the role of God. He emphasises God’s steadfast goodness towards humanity and expresses a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.