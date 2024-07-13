Yo Maps (Elton Mulenga) has revealed that he was paid K17.50 after his first show back in 2017. The singer, who has launched a new record label, Olios Record, believes Zambian music is too big for one person to promote. In a conversation with Diggers Lite, Yo Maps openly discussed his intentions with Olios Record, which he says is nearing completion at 90%. “I decided to open my record label because I want to help young upcoming artistes,” he said. “It’s not for established artistes or artistes who have already made it, but for those young upcoming artistes who are struggling and need platforms. Those are the people I want to help because I understand that when I was an...



