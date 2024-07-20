YOU cannot get a million Kwacha contract for rapping in this life or the next. By now, those of us who are hooked to social media know that these are the words which made The Icon Zambia executive producer and judge David Kazadi the subject of some furious roasting these past few days. On the other hand, various individuals have come forward offering to help Chrispin Simukanga, who was the recipient of Kazadi’s unfiltered criticism. Now, for the sake of those of you who have no idea what The Icon Zambia is, it is a talent show engineered by Kazadi which can be compared to Idols or America’s Got Talent. The winner will be crowned The Icon and will receive...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.